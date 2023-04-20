Hampton home gets conditional use permit

The Hampton City Council voted at its April 11 regular meeting to grant a conditional use request for property at 6 Lindsey Lane.
The new permit is to allow congregate housing at the site, which is currently zoned single-family residential.
According to city officials, the property owner wants to provide services in the home to adult residents “to facilitate their daily needs regarding hygiene, meals, dressing, medication, medical appointments, social outings, and entertainment.”
The property owners have been Hampton residents for more than 20 years, making upgrades to the home and property along the way, officials said. No signage will be posted on site, and the home will remain residential in character.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
