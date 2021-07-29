Extra work on trail project OK’d by Stockbridge council

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its July 12 regular meeting to approve a $55,845 change order with regard to the Reeves Creek Trail pedestrian bridge replacement project. This will boost the total cost for the project, which was initially approved in February, to just under $1.3 million.
The specifications on the change order include the removal of dead and/or unstable trees, grading of the drainage ditch between the second and third bridge, and the demolition and disposal of cracked concrete trail sections. This entire project is being funded from the city’s SPLOST account. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.