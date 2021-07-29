ajc logo
X

Extra work on trail project OK’d by Stockbridge council

Reeves Creek Trail.
Caption
Reeves Creek Trail.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Stockbridge City Council voted unanimously at its July 12 regular meeting to approve a $55,845 change order with regard to the Reeves Creek Trail pedestrian bridge replacement project. This will boost the total cost for the project, which was initially approved in February, to just under $1.3 million.

The specifications on the change order include the removal of dead and/or unstable trees, grading of the drainage ditch between the second and third bridge, and the demolition and disposal of cracked concrete trail sections. This entire project is being funded from the city’s SPLOST account. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News
1
Henry County police update school safety cameras
2
McDonough City council approves millage rollback
3
Mixed-use proposal gets nod from Hampton council
4
Hampton residential rezoning approved
5
Locust Grove council OK’s annexation
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top