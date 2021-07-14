ajc logo
Extra costs approved for Stockbridge amphitheater

The Stockbridge amphitheater.
The Stockbridge amphitheater.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Approximately $350,000 in expenditures related to the new Stockbridge amphitheater were approved by the City Council at its June 29 meeting. A $142,269 change order is for the addition of perimeter fencing and landscape buffering, and a $40,671 change order covers the addition of three flagpoles with lighting.

Both of those items will be paid from fund balance. A $210,661 change order, funded by the bond account, is intended to reconcile the $200,000 allowance set up for the second phase of landscaping and irrigation which was not yet designed when originally budgeted. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

