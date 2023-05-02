X

Council pay raise approved in Hampton

Credit: Monroe Roark

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Final approval was given by the Hampton City Council regarding a pay raise for its own members. The action at the April 11 regular council meeting was the passage of the second reading of an ordinance amending the city code to provide increased compensation for the mayor and council members.

A city staff report indicated that none of the city’s elected officials has received a salary increase in 20 years, while showing that the council has worked to ensure that employees make a livable wage and deal with recent rising inflation. It will go into effect in January of 2024 under that year’s budget.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
