Camera acquisition to aid Henry County law enforcement

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at its Sept. 15 regular meeting to approve a 12-month lease of 50 cameras at a cost of $112,500.
According to a staff report, the cameras “will assist in high-crime areas, interstate exchanges, and the parks located within the county.” The system will be connected to the Georgia Crime Information Center, with the cameras providing alerts for stolen vehicles and plates, wanted or missing persons, and more.
It is linked to a national network of law enforcement agencies, business districts and neighborhoods that allow the department to receive intelligence regarding major crimes in other areas that might affect the county.