Back-to-campus plan OK’d in Henry County schools

The Henry County Board of Education voted at an Oct. 19 special called meeting to implement the fourth and final phase of its return-to-campus plan Oct. 26. This will allow a full-time return to in-person classes for high school students who wish to do so.
Elementary and middle school students already reached this point under previous phases of the district’s hybrid learning plan, which gives families the option of remote or on-campus learning for their students. About 36 percent of students chose to return to on-campus learning according to an initial survey more than a month ago, which means just over 15,000 students are returning to classes right now.