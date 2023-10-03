Snellville police receive grant for special traffic unit

The Snellville Police Department has received a $92,697 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help support its traffic unit.

The grant will help finance operating expenses and activity hours for the department’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic unit, also known as H.E.A.T. The unit’s goal is to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired and distracted driving, speeding and unrestrained occupants, according to a press release.

“This will help us achieve our goal to significantly reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from these violations while improving the safety on our roadways for the motoring public,” Snellville Police Chief Greg Perry said.

The unit will also participate in department campaigns like Click It or Ticket, a seat belt safety program and Operation Zero Tolerance, an anti-drinking and driving program.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration annually allocates funding for these grants to the highway safety officer, and to other states, based on population and road mileage. The funding awards to state and local safety-related agencies for the development of programs that address traffic safety problem areas, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website.

The grant year for Snellville’s agency runs to Sept. 30, 2024.