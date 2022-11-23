Peachtree Corners wants to reward residents for bike riding

In October, biking enthusiasts around Metro Atlanta joined forces for BikeTober. According to Love to Ride’s website, more than 2,500 people “used their pedal power in October” resulting in 49,000 miles biked and 31,700 pounds of CO2 saved. In Peachtree Corners, 86 people participated, riding 39,919 miles to save 884 pounds of CO2.

While riders earned extra points during BikeTober, Peachtree Corners is keeping the partnership going and bike riders will continue to earn points on the Choose PTC app.

In addition to the cycling incentives, shoppers using the app can earn rewards at restaurants, retail stores, cafés, gyms, yoga studios, salons, and other outlets where they can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases. It’s automatic when shoppers make purchases with the credit or debit card linked to their account.

Any Peachtree Corners based small or independent business with a storefront that accepts debit and/or credit cards can participate as a redeeming business. PTC points redeemed by businesses are reimbursed monthly.

There is no cost to users or businesses since the city is using federal ARPA funds to power the effort.

The Choose PTC app can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play. Join Love to Ride at www.tinyurl.com/LoveToRidePTC.