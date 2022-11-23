Peachtree Corners wants to reward residents for bike riding

In 2015, Peachtree Corners’ Livable Centers Initiative study found walking and biking trails were residents’ most desired public amenities. In response, the city has begun construction of an 11.5-mile multi-use trail system that will crisscross through the community connecting residents with shops, restaurants and office parks.
To encourage use of the many trails already in place, the city recently announced a new partnership with bike riding platform, Love to Ride. The program fits nicely with Peachtree Corner’s goals for a technologically advanced, and very green, smart city.
By using the app, Choose PTC, powered by Colu Technologies, bike riders earn PTC points when they choose to ride a bike for transportation (one PTC point is worth one dollar). The Love to Ride partnership aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting local businesses.
The goal is to incentivize residents and visitors to opt for bikes instead of traditional transportation methods (and get rewarded in the process).
“We are thrilled about this partnership with Love to Ride since it greatly aligns with our mission by encouraging citizens to take actions that benefit their city. When we encourage people to cycle, we promote sustainability and healthy living,” said Ortal Tevel, CEO of Colu in a statement. “But even more so, when people redeem their earned points at local businesses we are driving a hyper-local economy,”
In October, biking enthusiasts around Metro Atlanta joined forces for BikeTober. According to Love to Ride’s website, more than 2,500 people “used their pedal power in October” resulting in 49,000 miles biked and 31,700 pounds of CO2 saved. In Peachtree Corners, 86 people participated, riding 39,919 miles to save 884 pounds of CO2.
While riders earned extra points during BikeTober, Peachtree Corners is keeping the partnership going and bike riders will continue to earn points on the Choose PTC app.
In addition to the cycling incentives, shoppers using the app can earn rewards at restaurants, retail stores, cafés, gyms, yoga studios, salons, and other outlets where they can be redeemed as cash credits toward future purchases. It’s automatic when shoppers make purchases with the credit or debit card linked to their account.
Any Peachtree Corners based small or independent business with a storefront that accepts debit and/or credit cards can participate as a redeeming business. PTC points redeemed by businesses are reimbursed monthly.
There is no cost to users or businesses since the city is using federal ARPA funds to power the effort.
The Choose PTC app can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play. Join Love to Ride at www.tinyurl.com/LoveToRidePTC.
