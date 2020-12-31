Norcross seeking citizens for board vacancies

Norcross is seeking interested citizens to join the Planning and Zoning Board and Tree Preservation Board.
The Planning and Zoning Board makes recommendations to the City Council on rezoning applications, special use permits and changes to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Unified Development Ordinance. They meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
The Tree Preservation Board is responsible for the preservation of trees and conservation of tree canopy cover within the city. They meet at 10:00 a.m. bi-monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.
Contact City Clerk Monique Lang at monique.lang@norcrossga.net to submit an application. Learn more, including meeting days, missions and lists of other citizens serving on each board and commission at www.norcrossga.net under the city government tab.
Applications are due Jan. 6. Download application: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossApplication.