Norcross seeking citizens for board vacancies

The Planning and Zoning Board makes recommendations to the City Council on rezoning applications, special use permits and changes to the city’s Comprehensive Plan and Unified Development Ordinance. They meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The Tree Preservation Board is responsible for the preservation of trees and conservation of tree canopy cover within the city. They meet at 10:00 a.m. bi-monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.