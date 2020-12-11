X

Norcross police seek comment on re-accreditation assessment

The public is invited to offer comments at a public information session at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 for the Norcross Police Department as they seek reaccreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A team of assessors from the Commission for Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will be conducting a virtual assessment of the Norcross Police Department beginning Dec. 14 to examine all aspects of the department’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services. As part of the assessment, the public is invited to offer comments at a public information Zoom session at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

Join the meeting: www.zoom.us/j/98419520397 Meeting ID: 984 1952 0397.

Brief, 10 minutes or less, telephone comments can be made prior to the meeting between 1 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at (757) 262-8200. Written comments can be mailed to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, VA 20155.

All comments must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards may be requested from Captain Beverly Parnell at bparnell@norcrosspd.com.

The Norcross Police Department has to comply with over 480 standards in order to gain accredited status. Norcross Police Chief Grogan views CALEA accreditation as a statement to the community that the agency is committed to professional law enforcement.

Questions: Captain Beverly Parnell at 770-448-2111.

