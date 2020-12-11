Norcross police seek comment on re-accreditation assessment

All comments must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards may be requested from Captain Beverly Parnell at bparnell@norcrosspd.com.

The Norcross Police Department has to comply with over 480 standards in order to gain accredited status. Norcross Police Chief Grogan views CALEA accreditation as a statement to the community that the agency is committed to professional law enforcement.