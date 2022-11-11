ajc logo
Norcross hosting neighborhood cleanup and recycling day on Saturday

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

The city of Norcross is hosting a Neighborhood Cleanup and Recycling Day on Saturday.

The twice-a-year event will feature drop-off collections for secure shredding, electronics recycling, scrap metal, single-stream recycling, glass recycling, bulk material disposal and hard-to-recycle items such as hearing aides.

Hazardous materials such as batteries, large car parts and household chemicals will not be allowed.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at Norcross Public Works, 345 Lively Avenue.

