Non-perishable donations needed for Gwinnett ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ drive

Gwinnett County Transit and Gwinnett Community Outreach are teaming up for the second time to help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic by asking transit users to Stuff-A-Bus with non-perishable goods at their Park & Rides.
Last year, the donation drive nearly filled a 40-foot-long commuter bus with food and other necessities that were distributed to local cooperative ministries.
“This is the time when food pantries struggle,” said Shaunieka Taylor, director of Community Outreach. “After the holidays, donations tend to slow down even though the need is still high. The Stuff-A-Bus program last year was extremely helpful, and we hope that people will step up again.”
Donations can be dropped off at these Park & Ride lots:
- 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. Feb. 15 and 16 at Sugarloaf Mills Park & Ride, 1905 North Brown Road, Lawrenceville
- 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at Buford Park & Ride, I-985 at Ga. 20, Buford
- 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 18 and 19 at Indian Trail Park & Ride, 1560 Indian Trail Lilburn Road, Norcross
Donations may also be made 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 through 19 at the GCT Customer Service Office, 3525 Mall Boulevard, Suite 5C in Duluth.