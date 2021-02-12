Non-perishable donations needed for Gwinnett ‘Stuff-A-Bus’ drive

Last year, the donation drive nearly filled a 40-foot-long commuter bus with food and other necessities that were distributed to local cooperative ministries.

“This is the time when food pantries struggle,” said Shaunieka Taylor, director of Community Outreach. “After the holidays, donations tend to slow down even though the need is still high. The Stuff-A-Bus program last year was extremely helpful, and we hope that people will step up again.”