Leadership Gwinnett accepting applications

Leadership Gwinnett is accepting applications from local professionals for its community development program. Over nine months, 42 individuals will gain an understanding of the people and issues shaping Gwinnett’s future and how they can get involved.
According to Leadership Gwinnett, the program connects participants with key influencers in business, arts, government, education, healthcare and social services “creating a nexus for innovative and collaborative problem solving.”
Deadline to apply is March 28 for the August through May program: www.leadershipgwinnett.com/lg-application-2023/.
Interested but not quite ready to apply? Register for Glance Gwinnett April 27-29 at www.leadershipgwinnett.com/programs/glancegwinnett/. Glance Gwinnett is designed to educate participants on community challenges and opportunities and inspire them to get involved.
