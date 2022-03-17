Leadership Gwinnett accepting applications

Deadline to apply is March 28 for the August through May program: www.leadershipgwinnett.com/lg-application-2023/.

Interested but not quite ready to apply? Register for Glance Gwinnett April 27-29 at www.leadershipgwinnett.com/programs/glancegwinnett/. Glance Gwinnett is designed to educate participants on community challenges and opportunities and inspire them to get involved.