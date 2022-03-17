Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Leadership Gwinnett accepting applications

The Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2022. Applications for the Class of 2023 are due Mar. 28. (Courtesy Leadership Gwinnett)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
The Leadership Gwinnett Class of 2022. Applications for the Class of 2023 are due Mar. 28. (Courtesy Leadership Gwinnett)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Leadership Gwinnett is accepting applications from local professionals for its community development program. Over nine months, 42 individuals will gain an understanding of the people and issues shaping Gwinnett’s future and how they can get involved.

According to Leadership Gwinnett, the program connects participants with key influencers in business, arts, government, education, healthcare and social services “creating a nexus for innovative and collaborative problem solving.”

Deadline to apply is March 28 for the August through May program: www.leadershipgwinnett.com/lg-application-2023/.

Interested but not quite ready to apply? Register for Glance Gwinnett April 27-29 at www.leadershipgwinnett.com/programs/glancegwinnett/. Glance Gwinnett is designed to educate participants on community challenges and opportunities and inspire them to get involved.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ride-share driver dies after train hits vehicle stuck on tracks in Duluth
1h ago
Church’s international food festival proceeds to support Ukraine
5h ago
Effort to save brown trout becomes model for saving the Chattahoochee
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top