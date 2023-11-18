Lawrenceville wins recognition for Lawn, SouthLawn

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Atlanta Regional Commission recently presented the Regional Excellence Award for Livable Center to Lawrenceville and the Novare Group for the Lawrenceville Lawn and Lawrenceville SouthLawn.

Lawrenceville Lawn, a 5.5-acre park, and the adjacent Lawrenceville SouthLawn mixed-use development have added new green space, housing and shops to the downtown area.

The public-private project fulfills a long-range vision developed almost 20 years ago through ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative.

Additional information: atlantaregional.org/regional-excellence-awards/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause8h ago

Credit: JAY BLACK/AJC

How the AJC and WABE combined forces for the upgraded ‘Politically Georgia’
54m ago

Credit: TNS

Prosecutors ask top Georgia court to reject ‘unlawful’ DA oversight panel
15h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
18h ago

Credit: Karl H. Schumacher

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former president, has entered home hospice
18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

HS football: Moving on to the state quarterfinals
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Gladiators

Atlanta Gladiators’ game to benefit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful
Gwinnett police accepting toy donations
Peachtree Corners swears in city marshals
Featured

Credit: TNS

North Georgia Methodists vote Saturday on request by 265 churches to disaffiliate
‘Not easily replaced’: Marietta teacher killed in Atlanta was a mentor to many
15h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top