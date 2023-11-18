Lawrenceville wins recognition for Lawn, SouthLawn

The Atlanta Regional Commission recently presented the Regional Excellence Award for Livable Center to Lawrenceville and the Novare Group for the Lawrenceville Lawn and Lawrenceville SouthLawn.

Lawrenceville Lawn, a 5.5-acre park, and the adjacent Lawrenceville SouthLawn mixed-use development have added new green space, housing and shops to the downtown area.

The public-private project fulfills a long-range vision developed almost 20 years ago through ARC’s Livable Centers Initiative.