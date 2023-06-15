Lawrenceville sculpture runs on the wind

With the city’s support, the Lawrenceville Arts Commission recently unveiled “Sinclair,” an original kinetic wind sculpture by artist Anthony Howe in Gateway Park.

“Much time and effort were put into selecting Sinclair,” said City Manager Chuck Warbington in a statement. “We toured other art-focused cities like Greenville, SC and Washington, DC, and then worked with the Arts Commission to find the right fit for Lawrenceville.”

Howe’s work can be found in private collections from the Middle East to California. His piece, “In Cloud Light III,” was installed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 2016 Summer Olympics. His full biography: www.howeart.net.

“This exceptional sculpture will welcome visitors and residents as they come into Lawrenceville and is a great example of how our city recognizes the importance of investing in art and celebrating artists for the enjoyment and well-being of all in our community,” said Arts Commission Chair Aura-Leigh Sanders.

The completed artwork is made of stainless steel and has no motor or battery, operating entirely by winds of only one mph.