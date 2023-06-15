X

Lawrenceville sculpture runs on the wind

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

With the city’s support, the Lawrenceville Arts Commission recently unveiled “Sinclair,” an original kinetic wind sculpture by artist Anthony Howe in Gateway Park.

“Much time and effort were put into selecting Sinclair,” said City Manager Chuck Warbington in a statement. “We toured other art-focused cities like Greenville, SC and Washington, DC, and then worked with the Arts Commission to find the right fit for Lawrenceville.”

Howe’s work can be found in private collections from the Middle East to California. His piece, “In Cloud Light III,” was installed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 2016 Summer Olympics. His full biography: www.howeart.net.

“This exceptional sculpture will welcome visitors and residents as they come into Lawrenceville and is a great example of how our city recognizes the importance of investing in art and celebrating artists for the enjoyment and well-being of all in our community,” said Arts Commission Chair Aura-Leigh Sanders.

The completed artwork is made of stainless steel and has no motor or battery, operating entirely by winds of only one mph.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law2h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More storms on the way, but severe weather risk remains low
1h ago

Credit: Zachary Hansen

$113M in grants to help Newton County prepare for Rivian’s water needs
2h ago

Fulton County plans to build its own police training academy
3h ago

Fulton County plans to build its own police training academy
3h ago

Analysis: Trump’s Miami arraignment could provide roadmap for Fulton
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: St. Jude Children's Hospital

You could win the St. Jude Dream Home in Buford
13h ago
Internet-connected cyclist safety happening in Peachtree Corners
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services hosting hiring event in July
Featured

Credit: spec

Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
11h ago
Small Georgia city will keep huge chicken, but it won't have topiary
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top