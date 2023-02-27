X
Lawrenceville seeks input on 2045 Transportation Plan

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The city of Lawrenceville is looking for citizen input on its’ 2045 Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Master Plan.

The plans will give the city a blueprint of how to improve quality of life in Lawrenceville and in various areas including land use, transportation and housing.

A public meeting will be held Monday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the B Building Atrium at Georgia Gwinnett College.

To learn more about the plan and the meeting, visit Lawrenceville 2045 website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

