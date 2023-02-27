Lawrenceville seeks input on 2045 Transportation Plan

The city of Lawrenceville is looking for citizen input on its’ 2045 Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Master Plan.
The plans will give the city a blueprint of how to improve quality of life in Lawrenceville and in various areas including land use, transportation and housing.
A public meeting will be held Monday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the B Building Atrium at Georgia Gwinnett College.
To learn more about the plan and the meeting, visit Lawrenceville 2045 website.
