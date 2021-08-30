ajc logo
Lawrenceville approves changes to solid waste ordinance, fees to come

Lawrenceville recently approved updates to the Solid Waste Ordinance. The changes include a fee structure for both residential trash/recycle collection, and commercial dumpster collection. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved updates to the Solid Waste Ordinance. The changes include a fee structure for both residential trash/recycle collection and commercial dumpster collection.

Beginning January 2022, residential customers will be charged $10/month with the rate increasing to $20/month in 2023. The city is also implementing a 50% senior discount for residential customers who request the discount.

Commercial dumpster customers will see a 10% increase in fees in January 2022, bringing the cost to $100.00 per month/per dumpster. In 2023, commercial customers will pay $115.50 per month/per dumpster. Dumpsters are serviced once a week.

The updated fee structure aligns with the city’s FY2022 budget approval meetings on May 12 and May 24.

