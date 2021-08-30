Lawrenceville approves changes to solid waste ordinance, fees to come

Beginning January 2022, residential customers will be charged $10/month with the rate increasing to $20/month in 2023. The city is also implementing a 50% senior discount for residential customers who request the discount.

Commercial dumpster customers will see a 10% increase in fees in January 2022, bringing the cost to $100.00 per month/per dumpster. In 2023, commercial customers will pay $115.50 per month/per dumpster. Dumpsters are serviced once a week.