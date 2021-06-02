Gwinnett YMCA providing free lunches, snacks for children

This summer, all eligible children who participate in YMCA Day Camps at a Gwinnett location, will receive free lunch and snack, thanks to a grant provided by the Bright from the Start Summer Food Service Program. More than 1,200 meals will be provided daily, starting June 1 and continuing through Aug. 13.
Acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Lunch and snacks will be provided at J.M.Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, 2985 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Lawrenceville.
The program is also available at an additional seven YMCA summer camp locations throughout Atlanta. Information: www.ymcaatlanta.org.