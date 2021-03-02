Gwinnett police hiring event planned for March 20

The Gwinnett Police Department is hiring. Interested candidates can start the process online before the hiring event Saturday, March 20, at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
This event allows candidates to complete the entire first phase of the two phase hiring process. Conditional job offers may be given during this event. Those attending will complete some or all of the following: physical ability test (obstacle course comprised of 9 interspersed individual tasks), an orientation, more detailed application, credit check, and an oral interview.
Prior to attending the event, submit an application at www.tinyurl.com/534ast5t. Once an application has been received, an investigator will call to set up an appointment time for the event.
Salaries begin at $39,801, $40,995 (with an Associate’s degree), and $42,189 (with a Bachelor’s degree) along with a $2,000 hiring bonus. Extensive benefits include health, dental, vision and prescription drug insurance plans, 12 holidays per year, and retirement plans.
Police recruits receive full pay while attending a 21-week academy at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center. After successful completion, new officers will receive further training with an experienced field training officer for an additional 13 weeks.