Gwinnett police hiring event planned for March 20

This event allows candidates to complete the entire first phase of the two phase hiring process. Conditional job offers may be given during this event. Those attending will complete some or all of the following: physical ability test (obstacle course comprised of 9 interspersed individual tasks), an orientation, more detailed application, credit check, and an oral interview.

Prior to attending the event, submit an application at www.tinyurl.com/534ast5t. Once an application has been received, an investigator will call to set up an appointment time for the event.