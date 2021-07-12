Gwinnett DOT nearing completion of Pleasant Hill Road improvements

Pleasant Hill was widened from Howell Ferry Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to add a third travel lane in either direction. This project also installed dual left turn lanes at all approaches to the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Improvements were paid for with funds from the 2014 SPLOST program and State Road and Tollway Authority.

In a related project, the third westbound lane on Pleasant Hill is being extended to the Chattahoochee River. This project also includes a new multi-use path from west of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to the Chattahoochee River, as well as a pedestrian boardwalk connecting to the pedestrian bridge crossing over the Chattahoochee River. This project was paid for using funds from the 2009 and 2017 SPLOST programs.