Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful chosen for first of its kind Environmental Town Hall

GC&B will create a forum for the Gwinnett community to submit questions and share their concerns during the hybrid in person and virtual event.

“We are incredibly honored to have been selected from 700 national affiliates to get this conversation started,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for the Lawrenceville, Georgia-based, eco-focused nonprofit. “On the heels of the release of the Keep America Beautiful 2020 Litter Study, we know we’ve made great strides as a nation over the course of the last decade. There has been a decrease of 54% in litter along U.S. roadways since the 2009 Litter Study, but there is still so much more to do.”