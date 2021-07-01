ajc logo
X

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful chosen for first of its kind Environmental Town Hall

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will host and co-create the first of its kind “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation,” an environmental town hall on Oct. 5 at Georgia Gwinnett College to address the issue of littering on a hyperlocal scale. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful)
Caption
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will host and co-create the first of its kind “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation,” an environmental town hall on Oct. 5 at Georgia Gwinnett College to address the issue of littering on a hyperlocal scale. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, will host and co-create the first of its kind “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation,” an environmental town hall on Oct. 5 at Georgia Gwinnett College to address the issue of littering on a hyperlocal scale.

GC&B will create a forum for the Gwinnett community to submit questions and share their concerns during the hybrid in person and virtual event.

“We are incredibly honored to have been selected from 700 national affiliates to get this conversation started,” said Schelly Marlatt, Executive Director for the Lawrenceville, Georgia-based, eco-focused nonprofit. “On the heels of the release of the Keep America Beautiful 2020 Litter Study, we know we’ve made great strides as a nation over the course of the last decade. There has been a decrease of 54% in litter along U.S. roadways since the 2009 Litter Study, but there is still so much more to do.”

In Other News
1
Peachtree Corners earns 3rd financial reporting award
2
Norcross Red, White and Boom returns; roads closed for celebration
3
Fear, anxiety still lingers for Metro Atlanta Asian Americans
4
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
5
Braselton seeks input on public arts survey
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top