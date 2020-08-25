Gwinnett approves contracts to purchase vehicles, decals

Gwinnett commissioners recently approved two contracts covering various public safety vehicles. In the first, the county approved a $4,199,500 annual contract beginning Sept. 2, with Akin Ford, LLC, Family Ford, Inc., and Hardy Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc. This contract will provide new and replacement vehicles for the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Solicitor’s Office, and the Departments of Police and Fire Emergency Services. This contract represents an 8.72% increase over the previous contract.