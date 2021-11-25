Gwinnett and Goodr teaming up with pop-up grocery markets

Gwinnett and the Goodr team are joining forces to help Gwinnett families struggling to provide this holiday season. Gwinnett County Public School students have already benefitted from 900 snack packs distributed across 40 GCPS campuses in early November, containing items like mini cereal boxes, pudding cups and beverages.
The campaign will continue in December with Pop-Up Grocery Markets for families in need and grocery deliveries aimed at helping Gwinnett veterans.
“We want all of our community members to thrive and our partnership with Goodr helps ensure residents facing food security challenges have happy and healthy holidays,” says Gwinnett Community Services Deputy Department Director Lindsey Jorstad.
Goodr and Gwinnett have been partnering to combat hunger for nearly 2 years. In that time, they have helped bridge the gap between the end of the school year and the start of Gwinnett’s Summer Meal program as well as hosting pop-up grocery markets to help families stretch their holiday food budget. Local businesses benefit since food provided at these events are locally sourced.
Pop-Up markets will provide a week’s worth of groceries that will include meat or fish, eggs, breakfast meat, milk (or non-dairy substitutes), breakfast cereal, pantry staples and fresh vegetables. Each market is expected to serve about 300 families.
· 10 a.m.-Noon Dec. 18, at OneStop Centerville, 3025 Bethany Church Rd. in Snellville
· 2-4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Bryson Park, Football Parking Lot, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn
Pre-registration is required. Individuals interested in the next two Gwinnett pop-up markets should follow Gwinnett County @GwinnettGov on social media to be the first to know when registration opens.
