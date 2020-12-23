X

Gwinnett advance voting continues after holiday through Dec. 31

Early voting continues in Gwinnett for the Jan. 5 Runoff Election through Dec. 31. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett County | 15 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Eligible voters may vote in advance for the Jan. 5 General Election Runoff every day, including weekends, through Dec. 31 with the exception of Dec. 24 and 25, when polls will be closed for the holidays. View advance voting wait times and locations: www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/elections/waittimes.

Advance voting is available at these locations:

· Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville

· Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

· Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

· Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Road, Dacula

· Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

· George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

· Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville

· Mountain Park Activity Building, 1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

· Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

