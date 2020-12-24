Gwinnett accepts $100,000 grant for recycling education

“There are lots of ways to ensure your recycling is free of contamination, from making sure your cardboard is dry to keeping glass out of your cart,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku. “This grant funding will allow us to share information with residents about how they can recycle more and how they can recycle right. Reducing recycling contamination can have a meaningful social, environmental and economic impact in our community.”

The Recycling Partnership’s grant will match funds contributed by the county recycling initiative up to $100,000. Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will collaborate with The Recycling Partnership to begin coordination and implementation in January.