Gwinnett accepts $100,000 grant for recycling education

Gwinnett recently accepted up to $100,000 in grant funding from The Recycling Partnership for recycling education and outreach initiatives. (Courtesy The Recycling Partnership)
Gwinnett County | 38 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted up to $100,000 in grant funding from The Recycling Partnership for recycling education and outreach initiatives.

“There are lots of ways to ensure your recycling is free of contamination, from making sure your cardboard is dry to keeping glass out of your cart,” said District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku. “This grant funding will allow us to share information with residents about how they can recycle more and how they can recycle right. Reducing recycling contamination can have a meaningful social, environmental and economic impact in our community.”

The Recycling Partnership’s grant will match funds contributed by the county recycling initiative up to $100,000. Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will collaborate with The Recycling Partnership to begin coordination and implementation in January.

Information about The Recycling Partnership: www.recyclingpartnership.org.

