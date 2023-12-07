Duluth to address traffic issues on Rivergreen Parkway

Several schools within the River Green business park off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth do not offer bus transportation creating congestion during school pick up and drop off along Rivergreen Parkway. This is not a problem for most of the area since there are two business park entrances (one signal controlled) and internal connectivity.

However, during peak school traffic hours the section accessed from Corporate Way becomes problematic. To solve the issue, the Duluth City Council recently approved $85,518 for an additional median opening and driveway on Rivergreen Parkway to access the rear property off Corporate Way.

Along with an agreement between the city and the property owner, this will allow a secondary access point when Corporate Way is blocked.