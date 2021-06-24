Duluth sets qualifying dates, fees for municipal election

The Duluth City Council recently set the qualifying dates and fees for the Nov. 2 municipal election to re-elect or replace three city council seats.
Voters will decide on candidates for Post 1, currently held by Marsha A. Bomar, Post 2, currently held by Marline Thomas, and Post 3, currently held by Robert “Billy” Jones.
Candidates interested in running for one of these seats may qualify beginning 8:30 a.m. Aug. 16 through 4:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the office of the city clerk, at City Hall, 3167 Main St. Individuals intending to qualify must be a resident of Duluth for one year prior to Nov. 2 election, be a Duluth registered voter and pay a qualification fee of $180 for council member.
