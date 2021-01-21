Duluth school zone speed cameras operational and ticketing

After the mandatory 30-day warning period, anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school speed limit (when lights are flashing) will receive a citation. Also, during school days when children are in-attendance, enforcement will continue between the AM and PM times at 18 mph on or over the normally posted speed limit. No enforcement will be done on non-school days.

Violations will cost $75 for the first infraction and $125 for each infraction after that. All infractions will be sent to the Duluth Police Department where an officer will verify the speed, location, and vehicle information (correct tag, etc.).