Duluth school zone speed cameras operational and ticketing

The Duluth City Council previously voted to partner with RedSpeed USA to install school zone speed cameras near four schools In the city. Cameras are now operational and enforcing the posted speed limit at Chattahoochee Elementary School, Mason Elementary School and Coleman Middle School. Duluth Middle School began its 30-day warning phase Jan. 14.
After the mandatory 30-day warning period, anyone speeding 15 mph or more over the posted school speed limit (when lights are flashing) will receive a citation. Also, during school days when children are in-attendance, enforcement will continue between the AM and PM times at 18 mph on or over the normally posted speed limit. No enforcement will be done on non-school days.
Violations will cost $75 for the first infraction and $125 for each infraction after that. All infractions will be sent to the Duluth Police Department where an officer will verify the speed, location, and vehicle information (correct tag, etc.).
Information: www.bit.ly/2Ltrjoe.