Dispose of household hazardous waste in Lawrenceville

Cars line the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in February 2022 to properly dispose of hazardous household waste like paint, lawn chemicals and more. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful along with the Gwinnett Department of Water Resources will once again host a free hazardous waste collection Day 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.

Attendees are permitted to bring up to five containers of household waste. Containers must be the size of a copy paper box or laundry basket, and disposable since they will not be returned. Complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettHazardousWaste.

According to Schelly Marlatt, executive director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful in a statement, “To make this Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day as easy as possible for our participants, we need about 40 volunteers ready to help direct traffic, haul items from the trunks and backseats of our neighbors’ cars and deliver them to their appropriate stations, break down boxes and more.”

Sign on as a volunteer for this and future events: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettVolunteer2022.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
