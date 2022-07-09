Dispose of household hazardous waste in Lawrenceville

Attendees are permitted to bring up to five containers of household waste. Containers must be the size of a copy paper box or laundry basket, and disposable since they will not be returned. Complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettHazardousWaste.

According to Schelly Marlatt, executive director for Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful in a statement, “To make this Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day as easy as possible for our participants, we need about 40 volunteers ready to help direct traffic, haul items from the trunks and backseats of our neighbors’ cars and deliver them to their appropriate stations, break down boxes and more.”