Dekalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw running for county CEO

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has announced his intention to run for DeKalb County CEO in 2024.

Bradshaw currently represents DeKalb’s District 4, and is the first in what will likely be a crowded field of candidates trying to succeed term-limited CEO Michael Thurmond.

Bradshaw won his commission seat in 2016, and then ran unopposed in 2020.

“I ran because I believed District 4 deserved better,” Bradshaw said in a statement announcing his intention to run for CEO. “Alongside CEO Thurmond, I have worked to deliver better for our seniors, veterans, our emerging leaders, cities, and everyone who calls DeKalb home.”

Bradshaw and his wife Diane moved to DeKalb County 30 years ago, after he served in the U.S. Army as an officer for seven years. He was deployed to the Middle East during the First Persian Gulf War.

Since residing in DeKalb County, Bradshaw has worked as a business development executive and an adjunct college professor at Georgia State University. He also has served on non-profit and community boards.

