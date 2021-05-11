County to allow speed cameras in unincorporated Gwinnett school zones

Based on advice from Gwinnett Police on ways to improve school safety, commissioners voted to allow recording devices and associated fines as provided by state law. Drivers will receive warnings until the new procedures are well-established.

Gwinnett Police will return to commissioners soon with recommendations for specific areas where camera enforcement is most needed. Notices will be posted before the cameras start operating. The goal is to ensure the safety of both motorists and pedestrians when traveling to and from school. A state-authorized judicial process will ensure fairness and transparency.