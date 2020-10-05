Bridge replacements near Braselton will slow drivers

Traffic moving across the Ga. 332 bridges over Walnut Creek will be closed in the coming weeks. To prepare for the traffic detour created by the bridge closures, changes to the intersection of Ga. 124 and Ga. 60 near Braselton have begun.
A new left turn lane will be created on Ga. 124. A new temporary traffic signal will be placed at Ga. 124 at Ga. 60, and it will remain in place until the planned roundabout project is constructed at this intersection. In addition, a right-in-right-out only access modification will be created at Sam Freeman Road.
The temporary traffic signal will be activated (red) on Oct. 7 and start a 24-hour all-way stop condition for the intersection that day. The signal will become fully operational and control traffic at the intersection beginning Oct. 8.
This project will replace two aging bridges that cross Walnut Creek and Walnut Creek Overflow. The roadway will have two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot rural shoulders (4 feet paved, and 6 feet grassed). Both bridges will have two 12-foot lanes and 8-foot outside shoulders. The entire project is approximately 0.28 mile.