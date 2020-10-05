Bridge replacements near Braselton will slow drivers

A new left turn lane will be created on Ga. 124. A new temporary traffic signal will be placed at Ga. 124 at Ga. 60, and it will remain in place until the planned roundabout project is constructed at this intersection. In addition, a right-in-right-out only access modification will be created at Sam Freeman Road.

The temporary traffic signal will be activated (red) on Oct. 7 and start a 24-hour all-way stop condition for the intersection that day. The signal will become fully operational and control traffic at the intersection beginning Oct. 8.