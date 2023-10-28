Braselton updating development code

This drop-in meeting will allow community members to review and comment on proposed changes to zoning regulations before the final version is presented to town council for adoption later this year.

The objective behind development codes is to help guide city officials when approving future development including what type of development is allowed (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), where it is allowed, and how dense it can be. Draft regulations address density, trees, signage, architectural design, downtown development, zoning district uses and more.

The city is working with Atlanta-based consultants TSW to facilitate this year-long process. The updated development code will continue the conversation and goals laid out in the city’s 2020 comprehensive plan.

Information: www.BraseltonDevelopmentCodeUpdate.com.