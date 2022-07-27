Braselton to hold hearing on new 246-home subdivision

Following a recent planning commission meeting, Braselton’s Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed new subdivision at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.
The proposed project from Abernathy Development Company would build 246 detached single-family homes on about 92 acres at Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The subdivision would be served by county water and sanitary sewer.
If approved, the community will include a clubhouse, pool, playground, green space, mail kiosk, picnic shelter and park space owned and maintained by a homeowners’ association. Plans show two entrances, one from Highway 53 and one from New Cut Road near the new roundabout.
