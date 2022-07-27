BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
Braselton to hold hearing on new 246-home subdivision

If approved, a new 246-home community in Braselton will have two entrances, one from Highway 53 and one from New Cut Road near the new roundabout. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following a recent planning commission meeting, Braselton’s Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed new subdivision at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.

The proposed project from Abernathy Development Company would build 246 detached single-family homes on about 92 acres at Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The subdivision would be served by county water and sanitary sewer.

If approved, the community will include a clubhouse, pool, playground, green space, mail kiosk, picnic shelter and park space owned and maintained by a homeowners’ association. Plans show two entrances, one from Highway 53 and one from New Cut Road near the new roundabout.

