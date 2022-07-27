Braselton to hold hearing on new 246-home subdivision

The proposed project from Abernathy Development Company would build 246 detached single-family homes on about 92 acres at Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The subdivision would be served by county water and sanitary sewer.

If approved, the community will include a clubhouse, pool, playground, green space, mail kiosk, picnic shelter and park space owned and maintained by a homeowners’ association. Plans show two entrances, one from Highway 53 and one from New Cut Road near the new roundabout.