Braselton to consider request for a Bed & Breakfast

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing May 24 for a request to operate a Bed & Breakfast at 88 Lakeshore Drive. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. May 24 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53, for a request to operate a Bed & Breakfast at 88 Lakeshore Drive.

The request by Kacie de Leon, for property owned by Esteban and Kacie de Leon, is seeking a conditional use permit to operate the existing structure as a Bed & Breakfast and a variance from the city’s development code that requires the operator of such establishments to live on the premises.

In the application, the applicant states they will use an AirBNB platform to rent the B&B, the home will be offered to a maximum of 6 guests, and will provide a short-term rental option within walking distance to downtown.

Following the planning commission hearing, Braselton’s mayor and city council will hold a public hearing on the request at 4 p.m. June 10 at the same location.

