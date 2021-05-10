Braselton to consider request for a Bed & Breakfast

The request by Kacie de Leon, for property owned by Esteban and Kacie de Leon, is seeking a conditional use permit to operate the existing structure as a Bed & Breakfast and a variance from the city’s development code that requires the operator of such establishments to live on the premises.

In the application, the applicant states they will use an AirBNB platform to rent the B&B, the home will be offered to a maximum of 6 guests, and will provide a short-term rental option within walking distance to downtown.