Braselton survey seeks input on development code update

One example of the kind of discussion board the community can comment on as Braselton works to update the town's development code. (Courtesy City of Braselton)
Gwinnett County | 34 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In an ongoing process to update the town’s development code, Braselton is offering residents and business owners the opportunity to share their thoughts online.

Braselton’s Development Code Update will help determine open space preservation, architecture and design, signage, and much more as the town updates plans for future development.

Those wishing to provide input can choose from one, or all three, document boards from the previous community workshop. The documents are grouped by topics:

· general information about the development code

· design standards

· open space, signs, housing, etc.

Provide input: www.braseltonudc.konveio.com/.

Comments will be accepted through Memorial Day, May 31.

