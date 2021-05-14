Braselton survey seeks input on development code update

In an ongoing process to update the town’s development code, Braselton is offering residents and business owners the opportunity to share their thoughts online.
Braselton’s Development Code Update will help determine open space preservation, architecture and design, signage, and much more as the town updates plans for future development.
Those wishing to provide input can choose from one, or all three, document boards from the previous community workshop. The documents are grouped by topics:
· general information about the development code
· design standards
· open space, signs, housing, etc.
Provide input: www.braseltonudc.konveio.com/.
Comments will be accepted through Memorial Day, May 31.