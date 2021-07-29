ajc logo
Berkeley Lake rolls back millage rate for slight property tax reduction

Unlike most Gwinnett cities who kept their current millage rates the same or raised them slightly, Berkeley Lake’s “rollback rate” will allow property owners to feel a slight property tax reduction. (Courtesy City of Berkeley Lake)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Berkeley Lake City Council recently approved a 2021 property tax millage rate of 1.746 mills. Unlike most Gwinnett cities who kept their current millage rates the same or raised them slightly, Berkeley Lake’s “rollback rate” will allow property owners to feel a slight property tax reduction.

For a home valued at $575,000 in 2020, the city property tax was $403.65. With the new rollback rate of 1.746 mills, the same home in 2021 will be billed $401.58 for property taxes, representing a 0.51% reduction in taxes.

Berkeley Lake’s citizen Finance Committee unanimously supported the rollback rate.

