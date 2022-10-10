Great Sea Sushi missing proof of parasite destruction

Multiple public health interventions were made at Great Sea Sushi House in Suwanee during a recent routine inspection.
Parasite destruction letters, required when selling raw or undercooked seafood, were unavailable, a repeat violation. The restaurant offers live seafood such as flounder, abalone, fluke, sea cucumber and sea squirt.
Also, live fish was stored over produce and near ready-to-eat foods in the coolers. Raw fish was also above ready-to-eat foods in the prep line coolers in the kitchen and sushi station.
Among other violations, sushi rice, rehydrated noodles and cut kale were on time control but had no start and discard times. The rice was discarded because it had been out longer than four hours.
Multiple pieces of raw frozen fish were in the vegetable sink to thaw. In addition, several chemical items were near the food. For example, Clorox wipes and a butane torch were above the prep line cooler, and a butane torch and a container of Windex were among the utensils in the sushi area.
Great Sea Sushi House, 1291 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee, scored a 61/U. The restaurant will be re-inspected.
