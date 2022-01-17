Grease buildup lowers score at wing joint

A wing joint in Duluth had no written procedures for keeping the fried chicken safely at room temperature and had grease build-up throughout the kitchen.
At WNB, cooked wings are held above the fryer for four hours then discarded, with time tracked on a dry erase board. Having written procedures with food temperatures and start and discard times ensures food safety, the Gwinnett County inspector advised.
The restaurant also needed to clean up grease from cook line equipment and surrounding floor and walls.
WNB, 2200 Duluth Highway, scored 53/U on the Jan. 12 routine health inspection.
Additionally, the restaurant lacked adequate splash guards at several sinks and had storage violations. For example, raw fish was above ready-to-eat sauces in the line cooler, and unwashed produce was above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.
A bulk rice container was partially underneath the dish sink and drainboard, exposed to splash contamination.
The restaurant will be re-inspected.
