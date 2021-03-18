Georgia Power to host Minority Chamber of Commerce Forum

This year’s forum will focus on navigating through the continued shift businesses are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speakers will include Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Metro Atlanta & Corporate Relations who will give an update on the company, followed by a panel session featuring Kristy Rachal, community development manager and Charlie Moseley, economic development representative at Georgia Power on “Strong Communities, Strong Businesses.”

In addition, the company will host a panel on the importance of local chamber membership with leaders from Citizens Trust Bank, OUT Georgia Business Alliance, the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Truist Financial Corporation, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.