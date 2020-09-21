X

Storm closes Forsyth section of Big Creek Greenway

Recent stormy weather caused damaged that closed about two miles of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County, and planned renovations will keep portions of trail closed into next year.
Credit: Forsyth County Parks & Recreation

By David Ibata for the AJC

The recent visit of Tropical Depression Sally caused damage and flooding that shut down about two miles of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County, an area where a closure is planned for renovations that will begin soon and continue into next year, Forsyth officials announced.

The multi-use trail is closed from McFarland Parkway (mile marker 1.5) to Union Hill Road (mile marker 3.6), with downed trees and damaged portions of boardwalk, according to Forsyth Parks & Recreation.

The renovation will replace existing wooden boardwalk sections and raise the profile of parts of the trail. During the project, about nine miles of the Greenway will remain open to walkers, runners and bicyclists, as will the trailheads at Halcyon, Union Hill Road, Fowler Park and Bethelview Road.

Information: https://bit.ly/3hH5uLN

