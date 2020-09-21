Storm closes Forsyth section of Big Creek Greenway

The multi-use trail is closed from McFarland Parkway (mile marker 1.5) to Union Hill Road (mile marker 3.6), with downed trees and damaged portions of boardwalk, according to Forsyth Parks & Recreation.

The renovation will replace existing wooden boardwalk sections and raise the profile of parts of the trail. During the project, about nine miles of the Greenway will remain open to walkers, runners and bicyclists, as will the trailheads at Halcyon, Union Hill Road, Fowler Park and Bethelview Road.