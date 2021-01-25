Forsyth County Parks announces new fees, new programs

With the new year comes new membership fees for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, according to a press release.
There will be new membership options for the centers. There will be four memberships available; FitRec, FitPlus, FitClass and FitWalk. The pricing structure has also been updated; some of the prices have decreased while others have increased.
Residents are encouraged to review price and membership information as well as Frequently Asked Questions at parks.forsyth.com. Questions can be emailed to parkweb@forsythco.com.
Residents are also encourage to check out new programs.
Date: through Feb. 16
Time: 3:30 - 4 p.m.
Location: Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center
Focus on the foundational musical concepts such as fast and slow, sound and silence, high and low and even singing and playing major scales in a fun and engaging environment.
Date: through Feb. 18
Time: 5 - 5:45 pm
Location: Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center
Come learn about a new musical instrument each class! This includes learning the parts of the instrument, the sounds it makes, and getting the chance to play for themselves.
Date: through Jan. 28
Time: 4:15 - 5 pm
Location: Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center
For boys and girls, ages 3-5, Kinderdance is a developmental dance, motor skill, music, and fitness program. Kinderdance teaches the basics of ballet, tap, acrobatics, and creative movement all while incorporating educational concepts.
Date: through Jan. 28
Time: 5:15 - 6 p.m.
Location: Old Atlanta Park Recreation Center
For boys and girls, ages 3-5, Kids Yoga allows children to enjoy happy music, playful poses, movements, flexibility, strength, breathing techniques, as well as calming exercises aimed to relax but inspire. It promotes the development of a strong and flexible body, increases balance, and mind-body awareness.
