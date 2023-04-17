BreakingNews
Food items unprotected at Central City Tavern

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Central City Tavern in Sugar Hill was flagged for not protecting food from contamination and failed a routine health inspection.

For example, numerous items in a prep cooler had elevated temperatures and were discarded. These included salsas, cheese, coleslaw, corn, oranges and cooked chicken.

The inspector said the facility did not have a thermometer to measure food temperatures. And the prep cooler was not set to the proper temperature.

Ready-to-eat foods, stored below unwashed tomatoes and berries, were unprotected from cross-contamination.

An employee came in from the outside and began prepping food without washing their hands. Three of the hand sinks were without paper towels.

Multiple fruit flies were in the kitchen and shelving in the prep coolers had heavy food debris accumulation.

Central City Tavern, 5019 W. Broad St., scored 58/U, dropping from a 91/A posted in May 2021.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
