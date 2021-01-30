Final ride blows bus driver away

Kids and grown-ups held up signs of thanks all along the route. High schoolers who recalled riding with “Mr. Turner” cheered him.

“I’ve lived in Thornhill for over 20 years and not once have I seen the streets lined with masked children and adults, all with signs and gifts in their hands,” said Thornhill’s Irene Sanders. “In fact, during this pandemic year, we’ve made every effort to stay as far away from one another as possible, but not on this day. He has seen most of the kids in this neighborhood grow up and move on, and many came back or sent notes that were compiled into a book given to him recounting just how much his morning smile and wave good-bye meant to each one of them.”

It took a moment for Turner to recognize some of his former passengers. “Some are all grown, young adults now,” he said. “My head was reeling. It was so welcoming.”

Now that his driving days have ended, Turner intends to cherish those memories as he spends his early mornings and late afternoons working on “little projects. I’m going to do a little crafting.” It just might be a bit later than his old job’s start time of 6:10 a.m.

