Seat open on Fayette zoning appeals board

Fayette County will appoint a new member to the Zoning Board of Appeals to serve through 2025. Courtesy Fayette County

Credit: Courtesy Fayette County

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Fayette County has an immediate opening on its Zoning Board of Appeals. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2022, but will be filled with an extension that runs through Dec. 31, 2025. The five-member board hears and decides appeals related to alleged errors in decisions made by the county’s zoning administrator. The appeals board can also direct the issuing of permits and authorize variances to regulations under certain circumstances.

The board meets monthly as needed, usually at 7 p.m. at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville. Board members receive $75 per meeting but no more than $150 per month, and are expected to attend at least 80% of the meetings.

Applicants must be Fayette residents and may not hold any other public office, although one member can also be on the Planning Commission. The application for the current open seat is downloadable at www.fayettecountyga.gov under Public Notices, and must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Dec. 17.

