Seat open on Fayette zoning appeals board

The board meets monthly as needed, usually at 7 p.m. at the administrative complex at 140 Stonewall Ave. West in Fayetteville. Board members receive $75 per meeting but no more than $150 per month, and are expected to attend at least 80% of the meetings.

Applicants must be Fayette residents and may not hold any other public office, although one member can also be on the Planning Commission. The application for the current open seat is downloadable at www.fayettecountyga.gov under Public Notices, and must be returned to County Clerk Tameca Smith by Dec. 17.