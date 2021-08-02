ajc logo
School meals will remain free in Fayette County

Students do not have to sign up for the federal free meal program, but those who qualify can get extra benefits. Courtesy FCBOE
Students do not have to sign up for the federal free meal program, but those who qualify can get extra benefits. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
26 minutes ago

An extension of a state program will allow Fayette County to offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all students for the coming school year. The Georgia Department of Education will continue the Seamless Summer Program through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for all of 2021-22 at each school. Students who attend classes virtually can pick up a week’s worth of free meals each Wednesday, at middle and high schools from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at elementary schools from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The meals are available to all students age 18 and under and to those age 19-21 who have a disability.

Students do not have to sign up for the National School Lunch Program in order to receive the free meals, but those who qualify under the program get additional benefits, including free or discounted rates on school athletics and camps, reduced registration fees for SAT, ACT and AP tests, discounted college application fees and lower rates on internet services. Details and forms are at https://www.fcboe.org/domain/2742.

