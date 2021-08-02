School meals will remain free in Fayette County

An extension of a state program will allow Fayette County to offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all students for the coming school year. The Georgia Department of Education will continue the Seamless Summer Program through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for all of 2021-22 at each school. Students who attend classes virtually can pick up a week’s worth of free meals each Wednesday, at middle and high schools from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and at elementary schools from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The meals are available to all students age 18 and under and to those age 19-21 who have a disability.