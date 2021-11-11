Raises for Fayette employees will require tax increase

County Administrator Steve Rapson cited the current employment market as the reason for the change, saying that more competitive compensation is necessary to recruit and retain employees, particularly in the sheriff and fire departments. The starting salary for a deputy sheriff will change from $42,117 to $50,117.

Rapson said the county will pay for the first six months of the new scale by using undesignated fund balances from the FY2022 budget. But for FY2023, the county plans to enact a 9.3% property tax increase for the general fund and EMS fund. Fayette has rolled back its millage rate in recent years to minimize such increases.