Promise Place in Fayetteville hosts Feb. 5 summit

Promise Place is an active member of the Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force in which multiple agencies, individuals and other groups collaborate on a monthly basis. (Courtesy of Promise Place)
Promise Place is an active member of the Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force in which multiple agencies, individuals and other groups collaborate on a monthly basis. (Courtesy of Promise Place)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Promise Place will hold its annual Teen Summit on dating violence awareness from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

This event is free and open to all parents and teens.

The site is UGA Griffin Campus Auditorium, 1109 Experiment St., Stuckey Building, Griffin.

Based in Fayetteville, Promise Place is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1987 to serve domestic violence victims and their families in Fayette, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.

The theme will be “Talk About It.”

Included will be a survivor’s story, interactive games, prizes, giveaways, skits, music and panels.

Information: LoveIsRespect.org, Shakira Petgrave at 770-461-3839 ext. 154 or shakira.petgrave@PromisePlace.org

Register: tinyurl.com/PPTeenSummit2022

Carolyn Cunningham
