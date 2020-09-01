Peachtree City cancels parade but not fireworks

Only about 20 percent of the usual number of entrants signed up for the popular event, which traditionally stretches for about two miles along Peachtree Parkway south of the city’s amphitheater and draws hundreds of spectators along the roadside. No plan for social distancing had been established for the parade route. However, the city will still hold a fireworks display over Lake Peachtree at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, weather permitting. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and wear masks at the show.