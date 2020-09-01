Peachtree City cancels parade but not fireworks

Gaily decorated golf carts and festive floats will not be cruising through Peachtree City this year after all. The annual July 4 parade, which was postponed until Sept. 5 due to COVID-19 precautions, has been canceled altogether. Staff announced this week that due to a much lower number of participant registrations, “the parade would have lasted less than 10 minutes.”
Only about 20 percent of the usual number of entrants signed up for the popular event, which traditionally stretches for about two miles along Peachtree Parkway south of the city’s amphitheater and draws hundreds of spectators along the roadside. No plan for social distancing had been established for the parade route. However, the city will still hold a fireworks display over Lake Peachtree at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5, weather permitting. Attendees are asked to bring their own blankets and wear masks at the show.