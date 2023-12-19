More Christmas events are scheduled

- Toy donations: Through Dec. 22, unwrapped toys will be accepted in Forest Park for children impacted by sickle cell disease. Drop-off locations for the MTS Sickle Cell Foundation are Forest Park City Hall (745 Forest Pkwy.), Forest Park Planning and Community Development Building (785 Forest Pkwy.) and Forest Park Recreation Center (803 Forest Pkwy.) 404-925-4369
- Christmas Eve services: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Passion City Church, 125 Shepperton Way, Fayetteville at Trilith. No RSVPs will be needed, and all are welcome. Childcare will be available for 6 weeks to pre-k. Activity packs will be given to elementary-aged children. Check for streaming options at ChristmasAtPassion.com.
